Jordan finds Mac on the road. Laura gets there and Mac tells them that Esme and Heather escaped but there was a third person who knocked him out. Mac is taken to the hospital.

Anna and Valentin discuss Eileen and how they'll continue to gaslight her. They don't believe she's a career criminal and eventually she'll crack and turn on Victor.

Victor calls someone and tells them he wants Valentin's body returned so he can bury his son. Eileen is not happy that he summoned her and wants out. Victor tells her she'll continue to work for him and warns her not to disappoint him.

Eileen finds Laura at the hospital talking to the warden. She apologizes to Laura for overstepping while Laura was away. Laura tells her to deal with the reporters looking for information on the jail break. Eileen calls the warden for information, but Anna's voice comes through the phone telling her she has blood on her hands.

Curtis and Taggert are surprised to see the Robinson women in tears. Curtis wants answers and Trina tells Taggert that he may not be her father. Curtis says he asked Portia before if he was Trina's father and she denied. Portia says she doesn't know which man is her baby daddy and Trina storms out.

Curtis accuses Portia of lying, but she reminds him he walked away from her and out of her life. Curtis says he had a right to know he would be a father, but she says he was gone and Taggert was there. Portia says she was afraid of losing everything and told herself that Taggert was the father. Curtis says he would never have walked away from his child, but Portia says she never thought she'd see him again.

Curtis brings up the last few years, living in the same town, and why she didn't tell him then. Portia says Trina already had a father and didn't want to blow it up. Portia says she didn't want to jeopardize their life but he says they can't have a life with this lie.

Taggert goes after Trina, who's upset that her mother lied to her their whole life. Taggert says she'll always be his daughter and that he's here for her. Trina wonders if he ever wondered about her paternity but he swears he never thought she wasn't his.

Ryan's thrilled to have both Ava and Felicia together. Ava says she knew he was faking but is amused he had to sit there and listen to her rant. Ryan messes with Felicia telling her he attacked Mac. Ryan wonders when Nikolas is expected home since he's the only one likely to come to Ava's rescue. Felicia says someone will come for them.

Maggie goes on about how evil Ryan is and how worried she is he sent Sante after her. Dante reassures her that Ryan is paralyzed and locked up. Jordan calls and tells Dante that Esme and Heather have escaped. Jordan is gobsmacked when Dante tells her Ryan is Esme's father. One of the officers informs Jordan and Laura that Ryan has escaped as well.

Victor runs into Spencer and is upset he'll never see Valentin again. Victor thinks he should make up with Nikolas even though he hasn't returned any calls. Spencer says Nikolas has left town. Eileen calls Victor to let him know that Esme has escaped.

Victor wonders if Nikolas got Esme out of Spring Ridge to go away with him. Spencer wonders if Esme was faking the memory loss and is worried she's going after her revenge. Spencer finds Trina and the two leave together.

Mac tries to get a hold of Felicia but Ryan answers the phone and refuses to let Felicia talk to him. Ryan says Felicia is his insurance policy and tells him to stay out of his way.

Austin returns and overhears as Ryan tells the women that they're coming with him. Ryan says only one of them is going with him while he disposes of the other. Austin tries to make a call but the hooker shows up.

