Skip to main content
Marilyn Milian, The People's Court, Greg Mathis, Judge Mathis

Warner Bros. Axes The People's Court and Judge Mathis

All rise for the final seasons of The People's Court and Judge Mathis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the current seasons of both courtroom shows will be their last. The trade site stated that the cancellation was partially a result of the difficult daytime syndication market. 

The People's Court, which focuses on small-claims cases, has run for 26 seasons. The People's Court, currently headed by ex-prosecutor and judge Marilyn Milian, has garnered four Daytime Emmys for top legal or courtroom program: the most ever in that category. Milian became the first Latina judge on a nationally-syndicated courtroom program. The People's Court is currently the longest-running traditional courtroom program and the second-longest-running overall (39 seasons, including the original 1981 to 1993 series).

Judge Mathis has aired for 24 seasons. With Judge Greg Mathis on the bench, the show won a Daytime Emmy as top legal/courtroom program in 2018. Currently, Judge Mathis is the number-two longest-running courtroom program with a single production life (slotted in only behind Judge Judy), while Mathis himself has the distinction of being the longest-running Black male TV host. 

Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produce The People's Court in association with Telepictures. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with AND Syndicated Productions and Telepictures Productions, produces Judge Mathis. Both programs are distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The People's Court Logo
Talk Shows

The People's Court Creator Stu Billett Dead at 85

By Carly SilverComment
Greg Mathis
Talk Shows

Judge Greg Mathis Finds New Home With Allen Media Group

By Jillian BoweComment
Judge Marilyn Milian, The People's Court
Talk Shows

The People's Court Wins Outstanding Legal/Courtroom Program

By Mike JubinvilleComment
Greg Mathis
Talk Shows

Judge Greg Mathis Donates Clean Water to Flint Students

By Mike JubinvilleComment