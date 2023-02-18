Warner Bros. Axes The People's Court and Judge Mathis

All rise for the final seasons of The People's Court and Judge Mathis. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the current seasons of both courtroom shows will be their last. The trade site stated that the cancellation was partially a result of the difficult daytime syndication market.

The People's Court, which focuses on small-claims cases, has run for 26 seasons. The People's Court, currently headed by ex-prosecutor and judge Marilyn Milian, has garnered four Daytime Emmys for top legal or courtroom program: the most ever in that category. Milian became the first Latina judge on a nationally-syndicated courtroom program. The People's Court is currently the longest-running traditional courtroom program and the second-longest-running overall (39 seasons, including the original 1981 to 1993 series).

Judge Mathis has aired for 24 seasons. With Judge Greg Mathis on the bench, the show won a Daytime Emmy as top legal/courtroom program in 2018. Currently, Judge Mathis is the number-two longest-running courtroom program with a single production life (slotted in only behind Judge Judy), while Mathis himself has the distinction of being the longest-running Black male TV host.

Ralph Edwards/Stu Billett Production and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produce The People's Court in association with Telepictures. Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, in association with AND Syndicated Productions and Telepictures Productions, produces Judge Mathis. Both programs are distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.