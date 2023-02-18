On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane is freaking out because she and Jack saw Jeremy Stark. He assures her what they experienced was very real. Diane says she was struck by an icy panic when she saw Mr. Stark had returned (can we get some actual evidence this dude is scary enough to freak out Diane?).

Diane is more than dismayed as she and Jack thought they were rid of him by pinning the theft of Nikki’s jewelry on him (really?). Jack thought La Stark would take his lumps and just be on his way (you’re smarter than this, smiling Jack!).

Jack thinks Jeremy can’t hurt them. Diane has no time for Jack’s pollyanna attitude saying he’s back for revenge. Jack doubles down saying they got rid of him for very good reasons and they can do it again.. He thinks Jeremy was right about one thing. It’s a mistake to underestimate Diane Jenkins, especially with Jack by her side.

Jack assures Diane he is completely devoted to keeping Jeremy Stark out of their lives for good this time.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Daniel, Heather, And Lucy Have an Awkward Family Reunion

Next week:

Someone has gotten to Tucker’s company before Victor and Victoria had the chance.

Jack tells Billy if her really wanted to be co-CEO of Jabot he would offer him the job.

Sally’s paternity test results are in!

What did you think of today’s and this week’s episodes? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless recaps!