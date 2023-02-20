Days of Our Lives' Jennifer (Cady McClain) is in a bit of a pickle. A while back, she was involved in a hit-and-run...with her stepdaughter Gwen (Emily O'Brien). And though she's since gone to rehab to deal with her substance misuse, she hasn't admitted the truth about the crash to the cops.

But will Jennifer Rose 'fess up? McClain spoke about the storyline with TV Fanatic.

When Jennifer was about to call the police on a recent episode, hubby Jack (Matthew Ashford) stopped her in her tracks. Does McClain think Jennifer did the right thing here? She said:

That's a tough one. I suppose I'm always just Cady. Personally, I try to err on the side of truth. At the same time, Jennifer had a family that she had to stand up for. So I'm going to give you a big 'I don't know.'

The ace reporter has a secret to keep, which is never an easy thing in Salem. The three-time Emmy winner dished: