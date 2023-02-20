On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Statesville: Roman tells Lucas he got a message from Kate and they need to call off the plan to kill Orpheus. Lucas is rightfully confused and thinks he might be hitting the sauce. Roman explains Kate reached out from beyond the grave to stop all of them from making a mistake that will impact the rest of their lives. Roman gets an idea and tells Lucas to pretend he’s drunk again. He doesn’t think he can get away with it since the doctor already cleared him.

John stops Steve from injecting Orpheus as he thinks their common enemy may have useful information. He says he poisoned their wives, but they were treated and survived. The responsible party is the one who took the orchid. Steve has neither time nor patience and goes to inject him. Just then, Roman arrives and stops him. He relays the information he got from Kate (Steve should understand since he told John a similar story about Kayla). John reminds Steve of seeing Kayla (and Orpheus continues to be snarky on the sidelines - “John, nothing from Doc?”).

John, Steve, and Roman decide to leave and let Orpheus rot in prison. Before they can leave, Orpheus offers an olive branch. If they will stick around, he’ll give them a clue as to who took the orchid.

The Brady Pub: Anna is talking to Kate’s urn wondering if she only graces Roman with her wisdom. She tries to use her like a Magic 8 ball (a Magic Kate ball, if you will). She asks Kate to keep watching out over Roman and to help him get to Statesville in time. Just then, Paulina arrives wondering what’s going on. They talk about how dreadful it was to lose Marlena, Kate, and Kayla all at once. Paulina asks why it sounded like she was actually talking to Kate when she arrived.

Anna admits to talking to Kate and explains how she used to talk to Tony. Paulina heard her talking specifically to Magic Kate Ball about Roman and Statesville. Anna covers saying “Kate” was worried about Lucas and sent Roman to Statesville to try and prevent him from falling off the wagon. Paulina thinks she would feel the same way about her children even from the great beyond.

Anna’s phone rings and she accepts the charges to talk to Lucas. He says Roman is still trying to stop John and Steve from offing Orpheus. After hanging up, Paulina overheard everything and wonders why Roman would possibly stop John and Steve from killing that wretched Orpheus. Anna looks at Kate’s urn and says someone stopped him.

Afterlife: Nick asks Marlena, Kate, and Kayla if they’re ready to head to hell. He tells them to be careful because that first step is a “bitch.” Kate says she’ll go over her dead body and promptly breaks an ancient statue. They grab shards of the statue to defend themselves. Nick reminds them where they are and who he works for before making the shards disappear. He throws open the door and begins to manipulate them towards hell. Just then, Jake DiMera arrives and stops the process (what fresh hell?).

Nick says Jake wandered over from “the good place”. Kate can’t believe the man who cheated on her with Gabi and was a gangster made it up there. Nick says Jake has no jurisdiction here since he is an angel. Jake says he can’t let Nick follow through since he used trickery - and he’s not talking about the contracts. At this point, everyone looks rightfully confused.

Jake says he hasn’t liked Nick since the Halloween prior when he kidnapped him from the cemetery and tried to bury him alive. Nick reminds everyone he wasn’t acting alone (MarDevil mention!). Jake says just like Nick tried to force him into an untimely demise, the same was done with Salem’s three divas. In fact, Marlena, Kate, and Kayla aren’t really dead. The bodies in their coffins and the ashes in the urn belong to as yet unidentified others.

Former House of ChAllie: Chanel arrives to bring Allie back her key and get the last of her things. She sees the luggage and Allie explains she’s moving to New Zealand with Will and Sonny… today. She explains there is nothing left for her in Salem right now. Allie can’t imagine Chanel wants to run into her on the daily after she cheated with Alex. She’s made a mess of things in Salem so it’s best for everyone if she heads out of town.

Chanel thinks not working together and moving 8000 miles across the world are two very different things. She can’t believe Allie thinks she would totally write her off. Chanel still loves her and always will. That being said, she won’t stand in Allie’s way if it’s what’s best for her and Henry. They both break down in tears as they say how much they will miss each other.

Chanel retrieves her things and Allie pulls out their photo booth pictures from London. They reminisce about their time in London. They agree those were some of the best days of their lives. Allie tears the pictures in half so they can both share in their memories. Allie still holds out hope that someday they’ll be that happy again. They embrace, cry a bit more, and say goodbye.

Endings

Allie looks at the pictures and cries while reminiscing about her relationship with Chanel (I will miss these two together). Afterwards, she takes her bags, looks back, and exits.

Chanel is in the park looking at the same pictures when Paulina walks up. Chanel breaks down in her arms after telling her Allie is leaving.

Anna pours a martini for herself and another for Magic Kate Ball. She toasts the glass and the urn saying they will keep the faith they stopped Orpheus’ murder.

John, Steve, and Roman catch Lucas up on the happenings from medical. They found out Kristen was robbed by a DiMera. That being said, they still don’t know which one.

Marlena, Kate, and Kayla don’t understand how they can still be alive and also in the afterlife. Jake explains he tried to steal their souls from their very much alive bodies. The women wonder, if that’s true, where are their bodies? Cut to a laboratory with many DE emblems (DiMera Enterprises) and a shot of Kate, Kayla, and Marlena in what appears to be life-sized test tubes.

