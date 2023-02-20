This week on General Hospital, Ryan (Jon Lindstrom) takes Ava (Maura West) and Felicia (Kristina Wagner) as his hostages, and the Hook Killer returns and claims another life.

Laura (Genie Francis) clues Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) in on the hostage situation on Spoon Island. Meanwhile, Ryan asks Ava and Felicia who is ready to say bye-bye.

At the docks, Mac (John J. York) tells Jordan (Tanisha Harper) they have to take immediate action.

Just who is the Hook Killer? Which woman will Ryan run away with? Watch the promo below.