On today’s General Hospital recap: Curtis says honesty means more to him and doesn't know who Portia is. He says they both should have known the truth, but Portia says she couldn't hurt Trina. Curtis wonders what she was thinking when they discussed children and how much he wanted them. He wonders if she was ever going to find out the truth.

Portia says she wouldn't likely have ever told Curtis if Stella hadn't pushed it. Portia says Jordan must have told Stella since she didn't. Curtis is angry neither Jordan nor Stella told him and now understands why Stella didn't come to the wedding.

Spencer tells Trina that Esme has escaped but Trina doesn't think Esme would come after her. Trina tells Spencer about Portia's lie. Spencer commiserates with Portia but Trina doesn't care about her mother's feelings. Spencer says he understands hurting the people you love and Trina says she can relate to Spencer's fight with NIkolas. Spencer says it's different since Trina knows her mother will be there for her no matter how much she's screwed up.

Trina's worried things will change if Marcus isn't her father. She says she doesn't know who she is, but Spencer says he knows who she is. He lists all the qualities she still has and the two share a kiss.

Ava and Felicia taunt Ryan that Mac will get to him and he won't escape. Ryan wonders if there is someone else on the island with them.

Heather hooks Austin (who stands there like a moron and lets it happen. what is that?!) while Esme screams bloody murder (kudos to Avery Pohl because that's how one does a soapy scream) Austin stumbles into the room and collapses. Ava and Felicia are shocked to see Heather and Esme, who also promptly collapses. Felicia accuses Heather of hooking people and she admits it. Ryan wants to leave but Ava has to check on Austin. Heather points out by now police know everything and have figured out they came to Wyndermere.

Esme regains consciousness and tries to make a run for it, but Ryan stops her. He tells her she and the baby belong to him. Felicia cracks him in the head with a fire poker and Esme takes off outside. Heather gets the poker from Felicia (seriously?). Ava tries to grab the hook but Ryan stops her. He leaves Heather in charge while he heads out to find Esme in the woods.

Jordan informs Mac and Laura that Ryan’s car is at the pier and they assume he is headed to Wyndermere. Mac wants to immediately head over to Wyndermere but the women say they need to make a plan of action. Kevin shows up and agrees Ryan would head to Wyndermere for Ava.

Kevin is shocked when Laura tells him Esme is Ryan's daughter. Laura mentions Ryan "telling" Ava that Esme wasn't the hook killer and thinks it's because Ryan knows who is.

Jordan and Mac can't decide on a way to get on the island without Ryan knowing and hurting a hostage. Laura mentions the tunnels under the castle and draws a map for them.

Gregory tells Alexis the university won't let him work part time at The Invader. Alexis gets a text from Smoltz with the identity of the three escapees. Gregory and Alexis discuss the case, wondering about everyone's connection. Maggie's name comes up so Alexis leaves a voicemail for Sam to call her back. Alexis inspects the letter the killer sent her then places a call to the warden.

Alexis gets to the pier to talk to Jordan but finds Laura who tells her there is a hostage situation at Wyndemere. Alexis says she believes the killer was trying to avenge Esme and knows who the killer is.

Heather pretends she'll kill Ava and Felicia then tells them to leave, but they don't trust her. Heather says she doesn't want any part of Ryan's nonsense. Heather tells them to take to the tunnels and run. Felicia doesn't want to leave Austin behind, but Ava thinks its best if they leave and send help for Austin.

Heather thinks maybe Ava should stay after all and end things with Ryan. Ava doesn't want to hear it but Heather pushes and says if she knew everything Ryan has done she'd want to stop him.

Ryan finds Esme in the woods. She says her water broke and the baby is coming.

