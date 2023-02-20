This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Finn (Tanner Novlan) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) give Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) a cold reality check.

Thomas thinks he's gotten an advantage, now that Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri) is staying with his sister and her man. But the pair let him know he ain't about to get an all-access pass to Douglas. Thomas warns the two not to get in his way. Will the siblings' estrangement deepen?

Watch the promo below.