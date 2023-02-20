Skip to main content
Adam Newman, Nicholas Newman, The Young and the Restless
image caption
Mark Grossman and Joshua Morrow

The Young and The Restless Promo: Which Newman Brother is Sally's Baby Daddy?

And the father is....?

This week on The Young and the Restless, Sally's (Courtney Hope) paternity drama with Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman) comes to a head when the test results are finally in. Nick lets her know he'll stick by Sally, regardless of who the father is. 

Adam tells Sally her news will change lives and declares Nick will never love her like he does. Later, Adam has a big question for Sally. Will she accept?

Watch the promo below.

