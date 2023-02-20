Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) propositions his baby brother Billy (Jason Thompson) with a new opportunity.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) grills Audra (Zuleyka Silver).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) tries to work things out with his family but gets a rude awakening.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) arrives at Society to meet up with the scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) and sees how nervously she's behaving. Nick tries to get her to relax by mentioning they should have dinner. Just as he makes the suggestion, Adam (Mark Grossman) arrives, which adds to Sally's stress level.

Nick recommends they leave and they head to Crimson Lights. While at the coffeehouse, Sally gets word the paternity test results are in. Look for a massive shock with the results. Nick reassures her no matter the results, he will be there for her.

Lily: It's a bit of Groundhog Day for the Chancellor-Winters CEO (Christel Khalil) and her love life.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) begs for forgiveness from Summer (Allison Lanier).

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) gets a cryptic message that spooks her.

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) has a tough choice to make.

Tucker/Ashley: The enigmatic mogul (Trevor St. John) chats with Ash (Eileen Davidson) about how his debts were bought and how he thinks the Newmans did it. Ashley busts his bubble and tells him she's behind it all! Tucker is shocked by Ashley's moves and she tells him she likes him squirming.

What is Ashley up to? She doesn't tell Tucker what she has in store. But look for her to have enormous plans that will have a ripple effect.