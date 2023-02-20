WATCH: B&B's Sean Kanan on Deacon and Sheila: "There's Real Feelings Here" (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful's Sean Kanan (Deacon) stopped by Bold Live on Feb. 17. The actor chatted it up with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk about Deacon's latest adventures in business and romance.

The two reminisced about when Deacon owned the nightclub The Lair, then moved on to talk about Deacon now owning Il Giardino. Kanan mused:

He's a guy that's not a well-educated, necessarily book-smart guy, but he's got a lot of street smarts. And he's had some experience. You know, in my head, I think actors are always trying to create backstory for themselves. And one of the backstories that I created is that during the time that Deacon was in prison, that he really took that time to do a lot of reading, to really better himself, and become a smarter guy. And so that's kind of what I go with. And hopefully he's going to be able to apply some of that hard-earned knowledge and make a successful go of Il Giardino.

Deacon is also realizing the depth of his feelings for Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). That doesn't mean he's ready to pop the question. However, Kanan explained:

I think Deacon never expected to kind of feel the way that he does about Sheila. So I don't know what's coming up. But I think it's going to be interesting because it's no longer just a function of Deacon hiding Sheila out at his place and the two of them rolling around in bed together. There's real feelings here. I think anytime there's real feelings, it raises the stakes.

Of the Deacon-Sheila pairing, Kanan said:

This was a brilliant stroke, putting Deacon with Sheila, 'cause—correct me if I'm wrong; you guys tell me what you think as fans—I think if you take a couple that everybody hates in the beginning, they're like, 'No way do we want to see those two together.' And then you win the fans over, that they become more supportive and better fans of a couple because you had to kind of bring them across all of their objections and then once they emotionally sign on to it, then they're really invested.

Watch the full interview below.