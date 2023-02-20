WATCH: Lily Brooks O'Briant Dishes Slipping Into Role of Lucy on Y&R (VIDEO)

Lily Brooks O'Briant recently joined The Young and the Restless as a not-so-little Lucy Romalotti. The actress spoke to Memphis, Tennessee's WREG News Channel 3 about signing on to the number-one daytime drama.

Brooks O'Briant revealed she'd previously auditioned for several Y&R roles, adding:

And this one just kind of, it just fit. And I was so excited when I found out that I booked the role of Lucy. Working on The Young and the Restless has just been such a dream come true. It's such an iconic show, and it's been such an honor to be able to become a part of this Young and the Restless family. And I'm so excited for you guys to meet Lucy Romalotti this week.

The young star is enjoying working with the veteran cast. Of Eric Braeden (Victor Newman), she gushed:

Oh, my gosh; he is the sweetest person. He actually came up to me one and he was like, 'Oh, I saw your scenes on the TV.' 'Cause in our dressing rooms, we have little monitors where we can see everything. And he was like, 'You were so good.' And I was like, kind of fangirling on the inside, 'cause he's Victor Newman.

What's the scoop on young Lucy? Brooks O'Briant previewed:

Coming back to Genoa City is definitely a big change for her. I can't say much more, 'cause it's a big surprise, but it's definitely a big change for Lucy and you'll be seeing a lot of that iconic Young and the Restless drama.

Peep the full interview below.