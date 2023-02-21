On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy says Douglas is safely upstairs watching a movie and has no idea Thomas was even there. Finn says Thomas can’t just barge in whenever he wants. Steffy thinks Thomas imposing himself is also about his resentment of her. Finn thinks those feelings have probably been festering for quite a while.

Steffy has always sensed Thomas’ jealousy, and it only got worse when she became co-CEO of Forrester Creations. However, this situation is about what’s best for Douglas. Finn agrees saying they need to wait and see what Douglas wants.

Steffy also wants to make sure to honor Hope and Liam and the amazing job they’ve done giving Douglas a stable home. She and Finn need to be the same stable force in Douglas’ life. Her nephew is depending on them to be the adults.

Steffy can’t help but worry about her relationship with her brother. The situation with Douglas is making her relationship with Thomas that much more tricky. She knows he can be a great father to his son, but he needs to do some work on himself.

Across town, Thomas is looking out the window and reminiscing about the good times with Douglas. He looks at a picture and vows to be the father Douglas deserves.

