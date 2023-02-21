On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Salem Inn: Wendy arrives to visit Li who tells her he spent Valentine’s Day with Gabi. He goes on to explain how Stefan called Gabi by Chloe’s name. He’s thrilled but Wendy wonders why Gabi would choose to have dinner with him. Li laughs saying Stefan’s brain isn’t functioning properly. Further, he thinks Gabi enjoyed being with a man who only has eyes for her. Wendy tries to get Li to face the truth that he is setting himself for heartbreak.

Li shifts gears asking how things went with Johnny. She explains they got to enjoy Stefan’s dinner after things blew up with Gabi. Wendy needs to go to work which prompts Li to mention the plummeting DiMera stock.

Salem PD: Gabi tells Rafe that Arianna Grace went to New Zealand with Will, Sonny, and Allie (that was quick). Rafe updates Gabi that Dr. Rolf has still not given up the information needed to secure his release. She’s annoyed with Rafe because he encouraged her to follow her heart with Stefan… but then called her (“by the elephant’s name” - giggle) Chloe. Rafe can’t believe Gabi left Stefan to have dinner with Li. Gabi, irrational as ever, just wanted to be with someone who only had eyes for her. She didn’t want to spend Valentine’s Day alone - like Rafe. He informs his sister he spent the evening with Jada.

Gabi wants more details. Rafe provides but says there’s nothing romantic going on. Gabi thinks Jada is way better for Rafe than that “skank” Nicole. He still scoffs saying nothing’s going on, but Gabi’s not buying what she’s selling.

Sloan’s Digs: Brady tries to get Sloan to answer the door but is instead greeted by a half-nekkid Eric. Sloan comes in and Brady asks her about Dr. Rolf. He wants him out of jail and Li Shin there in his place. Brady explains that Chloe left town because of everything that happened with Stefan’s deprogramming. Sloan hears him but is unwilling to do anything to help. Brady doesn’t understand and Sloan rightfully says she can’t base her defense strategy around Brady’s love life (well played, Sloan). With that, Sloan gets a text from Li to meet ASAP.

After Sloan leaves, Eric and Brady enjoy pizza and discuss why Sloan would refuse to help her client - Dr. Rolf. Brady thinks whoever texted her may be the key to understanding Sloan’s very strange defense strategy.

DiMera Enterprises: Stefan is furious EJ revealed the DiMera secret. EJ has no clue why he did what he did (flashback to Stefan drugging EJ’s coffee that very morning). They agree to work together to smooth everything over. EJ exits but not before thanking Stefan for his support. Stefan remains and reveals his plans to take over the company by continuing to drug EJ (his monologue was complete with a British accent and an implied WAHAHAHAHAHAHA). Just then, Jada arrives.

Jada wants to follow up on the assault Gabi committed against him. Stefan doesn’t want to testify against Gabi but might think twice about putting the screws to Dr. Rolf. She advises him not to take too long before he exits.

EJ returns to strategize with Stefan. He hands him more drugged coffee but EJ doesn’t have a taste for it. He goes home to rest and says they will start fresh tomorrow. After he leaves, Stefan rails out loud about EJ not drinking the coffee and angrily throws the drug vial against the wall.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole arrives to find a dejected Johnny. He’s watching DiMera stock dropping because EJ revealed a secret deal to a reporter. Neither Nicole nor Johnny have any clue what EJ was thinking. Johnny grins saying maybe his father didn’t get enough sleep. He saw his dad leaving Nicole’s room that morning. Nicole explains they have gotten closer and doesn’t go into more detail.

Nicole switches the conversation to discuss Wendy. He reports things are going better but he’s still trying to convince her he’s not still hung up on Chanel.

EJ returns home to hear Nicole and Johnny talking about his flub with the press. He heads upstairs to relax and forget. Nicole pops up to see what’s up and finds a very dejected EJ sitting on the bed. He can’t fathom how he made such a ridiculous flub.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Orpheus Reveals Another DiMera Stole The Orchid From Kristen

Endings

Li asks Sloan to continue slowing down his divorce and Dr. Rolf maintains his stay in jail.

Gabi arrives to retrieve her scarf. He presents her with his shares of DiMera Enterprises as a Valentine’s Day gift. She doesn’t understand why he would sign them over to her. She appreciates his generosity but wants to know the catch.

Brady thinks Sloan is working for Li Shin. He has the most to gain by Dr. Rolf not signing the statement. Eric says there’s no evidence and Brady gets up and rummages through Sloan’s bag. Eric gives a half-assed attempt to stop Brady, but not before he finds the document Dr. Rolf still refuses to sign.

Jada tells Rafe that Stefan is thinking about turning on Dr. Rolf. She says she will start building a case against Li and Rafe offers to hang with her and order food. Just then, Eric arrives.

Sloan arrives home to find no one there but does enjoy the leftover pizza… not noticing her bag has been rummaged through.

EJ wonders if his guilt over betraying Stefan has something to do with his recent mistakes. Nicole understands what he’s saying about Stefan. That being said, she urges him to forgive himself. They move on to discussing EJ’s talents in multiple areas and gear up for round two.

Wendy needs to install anti-virus software on Stefan’s computer. He types in the password and exits to see Chloe.

Stefan arrives in the park to meet Chloe but finds Brady who says he was the one who texted him. Johnny arrives with hot chocolate and then stepped on something. He bends down and picks up the empty drug vial.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!