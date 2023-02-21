Judge Greg Mathis Finds New Home With Allen Media Group

Judge Greg Mathis is back on the bench. The television personality has gotten a new home for his show after news broke over the weekend about the show being canceled after 24 seasons.

Judge Mathis has been picked up by the Allen Media Group (owned by media mogul Byron Allen). The show will now be known as Mathis Court with Judge Mathis, The Wrap reports.

RELATED: Warner Bros. Axes The People's Court and Judge Mathis

The new series will continue as an hour show for the fall 2023 season. It will be available to broadcast via television stations, along with global network, cable, and digital platforms.

Mathis said in a released statement about the new move:

For years I’ve proudly watched Byron Allen build a first-class global media empire. After 24 years on the air, I can’t think of a better company to work with to create my next great chapter. Byron and I are both from Detroit and it’s exciting to see him build the Motown of court programming by bringing together all of my fellow judges from his 8 court shows – who are the best of the best.

Mathis joins the Allen Media Group court series Justice For All with Judge Cristina Perez, Justice with Judge Mablean, Supreme Justice with Judge Karen, The Verdict with Judge Hatchett, We The People with Judge Lauren Lake, Equal Justice with Judge Eboni K. Williams, debuting in the fall of this year, and America’s Court with Judge Ross, which premiered in fall 2010.

Allen said about this latest venture:

We at Allen Media Group are proud to add Mathis Court with Judge Mathis to our amazing portfolio of court shows. Judge Greg Mathis is an outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television host, and we are extremely confident that our eighth and newest court series with Judge Mathis will be very successful for years to come as he joins our outstanding roster of talent.

Mathis' show will also broadcast through syndication and on the Allen Media Group's television network Justice Central TV which is carried in over 50 million homes throughout the U.S. via Altice, ATT U-Verse, Charter/Spectrum, Comcast, DirecTV, DISH, Hulu, Verizon FiOS, YouTube TV, and other major cable providers.