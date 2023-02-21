On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Victoria asks Victor if he thinks it got out that Newman was trying to make a move on Tucker’s company. She goes on to wonder if Devon might be the rival who usurped their efforts. Victoria is certain he is the only person who would have access to this much capital this quickly. Victor does not believe there’s any way Devon would go against his father in that way.

Victoria moves on from Devon to wonder if Tucker’s offer to sell was a move to “screw them over” so someone else could move in. Victor thinks that idea is a possibility and tries to determine who that person could be.

Tucker thinks Ashley is enjoying his business setback, and maybe she is just a wee bit. Ashley thinks it’s good for Tucker to be tested. She goes on to quickly reveal that she is the one who bought his debt. She owns him and has no intention of being easy on him.

