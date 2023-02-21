On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Nicholas asks Sally if she’s ok. She says her life is flashing before her eyes as she considers all the possibilities of what will happen when she opens the paternity results. Sally just wants to be happy like Mariah and Tessa are, but all she can feel is worry. Nicholas thinks worry is very common for a first time parent. He’s certain, given time, she will be happy.

Sally asks if he would prefer a boy or a girl. He says he doesn’t care. He only cares the baby is healthy. They talk about how he has coached all his children in sports, but more importantly, Nicholas says they should look forward to discovering their personality because all children are unique.

Nicholas thinks it’s fun to speculate, but there’s no way to know anything other than the love and respect the baby will feel from all those around them. With that, Sally says she’s ready to find out the results. She goes to log into her account when Nicholas wonders if she remembers her password. Sally says, “the future.”

