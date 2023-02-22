Amber Ruffin's NBC Pilot to Spoof Evil Twin Soap Trope
From daytime to primetime, soap tropes are always coming back from the dead. And comedian Amber Ruffin is proving that with her upcoming pilot, Non-Evil Twin.
Per Nexttv, NBC has ordered a multicam comedy pilot from the host of Peacock's The Amber Ruffin Show. The show is about a woman who has to step into her sister's shoes as a Fortune 500 CEO, even though she doesn't know much about her sibling's company or business in general.
EPs on Non-Evil Twin include Ruffin, Kenny Smith, and Jenny Hagel. The program hails from Universal Television, with Straight to Cards producing Non-Evil Twin.
