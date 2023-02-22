On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila pours a glass of water while Bill urges her to talk. She says she’s not feeling especially chatty. Bill says no matter what she has to say, he’ll understand. If for some reason he doesn’t get it, he’ll do his best to make it make sense. Sheila admits something is weighing on her mind.

Sheila has someone she just can’t get out of her head… which doesn’t mean Bill isn’t enough. She tells him he has changed her life and given her every happiness she could want. When everyone else gave up on her, Bill asked how he could help. Sheila is forever indebted to him. All he’s ever asked of her is to be honest. Sheila admits she has tried so hard not to think of this person, but she misses them terribly.

