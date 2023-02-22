Skip to main content
Sheila Carter, Bill Spencer, The Bold and the Beautiful
Kimberlin Brown, Don Diamont

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Sheila Confuses Bill by Admitting She Has Affection For Another

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for February 22, 2023

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila pours a glass of water while Bill urges her to talk. She says she’s not feeling especially chatty. Bill says no matter what she has to say, he’ll understand. If for some reason he doesn’t get it, he’ll do his best to make it make sense. Sheila admits something is weighing on her mind.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Thomas Blames Steffy For His Life Being a Dumpster Fire

Sheila has someone she just can’t get out of her head… which doesn’t mean Bill isn’t enough. She tells him he has changed her life and given her every happiness she could want. When everyone else gave up on her, Bill asked how he could help. Sheila is forever indebted to him. All he’s ever asked of her is to be honest. Sheila admits she has tried so hard not to think of this person, but she misses them terribly.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below, and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!

