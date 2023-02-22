On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Steffy tells Thomas there are rules. He can’t just show up to see Douglas whenever he wants. Thomas gets snarky and says he’ll call her assistant to make an appointment. Taylor tells Thomas his snark isn’t helping anything. Finn tries to be the voice of reason by reminding him Douglas chose to live with them for a reason.

Thomas thinks they are trying to keep him away from his son which came on the heels of Steffy asking him to leave the company. Taylor gets a little frustrated saying she doesn’t think anyone is trying to keep him away from Douglas. Thomas says he knows he made mistakes and he’s apologized and is facing the repercussions.

Taylor says she’s not disappointed anymore. She’s concerned about him. Further, she doesn’t think the situation with Douglas will last very long. Soon, he will want to come home and he and Hope will go back to sharing custody. Steffy isn’t doing anything wrong. She’s only adhering to Douglas’ wishes.

Thomas almost stomps his feet in disgust saying he’s taken one blow after another. Steffy steps forward saying she’s been loyal to her brother her entire life. Thomas counters saying Steffy played parent trap (ha!) for a full year instructing him to do whatever it took to reunite their parents (way to avoid responsibility, Thomas). He blames Steffy for losing his position with the company, his family, and his son (growth seems way out of reach).

Taylor stops their bickering saying she wishes she could heal everything for them but there is work to be done. She wants them to reach down deep and find the love. The future of their family depends on it.

