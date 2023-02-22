Booked and Busy: Y&R's Eva Longoria Stars in Docuseries Searching For Mexico
The Young and the Restless alum Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will travel all over Mexico in her new docuseries, Searching for Mexico. In doing so, she will investigate the food and heritage of six distinct regions; the show premieres March 26 on CNN. Elsewhere, All My Children's Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will pop by STARZ's Run the World Season 2.
All My Children
- Michael B. Jordan (ex-Reggie) lends his voice to prerecorded messages for the Ring doorbell; you can download responses with Jordan's voice in character as Adonis Creed
- Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will return as a guest star for Season 2 of the STARZ comedy Run the World, premiering May 26
The Bold and the Beautiful
- Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the upcoming thriller The Housekeeper
General Hospital
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
- Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) will appear as mayoral wife/primetime news anchor Tawny in the 20th episode of CSI: Vegas this season
One Life to Live
- Brynn Thayer (ex-Karen) wrote a new play, the dark comedy Let Me In; check out the venue website for more information and tickets
The Young and the Restless
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella)'s documentary series Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico premieres March 26 at 10 PM EST on CNN; check out the full trailer below