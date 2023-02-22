Booked and Busy: Y&R's Eva Longoria Stars in Docuseries Searching For Mexico

The Young and the Restless alum Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will travel all over Mexico in her new docuseries, Searching for Mexico. In doing so, she will investigate the food and heritage of six distinct regions; the show premieres March 26 on CNN. Elsewhere, All My Children's Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will pop by STARZ's Run the World Season 2.

All My Children

(ex-Reggie) lends his voice to prerecorded messages for the Ring doorbell; you can download responses with Jordan's voice in character as Adonis Creed Tonya Pinkins (ex-Livia) will return as a guest star for Season 2 of the STARZ comedy Run the World, premiering May 26

The Bold and the Beautiful

Denise Richards (Shauna) stars in the upcoming thriller The Housekeeper

General Hospital

Lisa LoCicero (Olivia) will appear as mayoral wife/primetime news anchor Tawny in the 20th episode of CSI: Vegas this season

One Life to Live

Brynn Thayer (ex-Karen) wrote a new play, the dark comedy Let Me In; check out the venue website for more information and tickets

The Young and the Restless