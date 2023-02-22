On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: EJ and Nicole finish up another roll in the hay. They lie breathless as EJ says how much better he feels than he did that morning. He oddly goes on to ask Nicole if she’s thinking about Eric (maybe not the best afterglow topic). More specifically, EJ wonders if she would have slept with him if they hadn’t run into Eric and Sloan. Nicole says if she wanted to hurt Eric with revenge sex she would have slept with Brady. However, she would never do that because Chloe is her best friend. She thinks Brady and Chloe are destined to be together. They go on to discuss their own relationship and agree to enjoy the ride.

Salem PD: Eric arrives to see Dr. Rolf but Rafe says no dice. Jada says Rafe doesn’t need a reason to deny Eric access as he’s the police commissioner. Rafe thinks Eric’s acting all “squirrelly” about seeing Dr. Rolf and maybe he’s out for “vigilante justice.” Eric thinks Rafe’s concerns lie with their issues over Nicole (these two are doing everything but pulling them out and measuring).

Eric is a lying, liar who lies saying Sloan hired him as a paralegal (which I think is illegal). Jada whispers to Rafe he shouldn’t take a chance messing up the charges against Dr. Rolf and the possibility of nabbing Li Shin. Next thing you know, Rafe has escorted Eric in to see Dr. Rolf (really?).

Eric shows Dr. Rolf the statement he made but didn’t sign. He goes on to say he thinks Sloan is working for Li Shin which presents a conflict of interest. Dr. Rolf seems skeptical. Eric continues to play lawyer saying if Dr. Rolf signs the statement, he can have him released immediately.

Random Park: Brady tells Stefan he sent the text pretending he was Chloe. He used a burner phone to lure him there (is Brady smart enough to execute such a plan?). Brady says it’s time for him to forget about Chloe. She left town because he declared his love for both her and Gabi. Brady goes on to remind Stefan she would have never hooked up with Stefan had Brady not been blackmailed by Kristen. Stefan is having none of Brady’s foolishness. He can’t just forget about Chloe, and Dr. Rolf is incarcerated. Brady says he’s working on Dr. Rolf as they speak. They continue to argue and Stefan tries to leave. Suddenly, Brady puts him in a chokehold (brut force seems more Brady’s forté) and Stefan passes out.

Salem Inn: Gabi wants to know the catch for signing over his DiMera shares. Li says he’s just trying to make up for all the pain he put her through. She pushes and Li admits he wants her to stay married to him. Gabi refuses to consider Li’s request and wonders why he would want to stay in a loveless marriage. Li declares his love for her and thinks she deserves both the shares and a man who thinks she “hung the moon.” Li asks for six months to let him prove his love for her in exchange for the shares.

DiMera Enterprises: Wendy and Johnny examine the vial and they determine it held some kind of drug - probably an illegal one. Johnny says DiMera has a zero tolerance policy on drug use. Wendy wants to send it to the lab for analysis. Johnny thinks they need to figure the drug problem out without involving anyone else. Wendy says it could belong to anyone as there’s a lot of traction in and out of these office.

They wonder if the vial belongs to Stefan. Wendy wonders if the vial is a part of Dr. Rolf’s deprogramming regimen. Johnny doesn’t think so as Dr. Rolf is in jail and Stefan’s on top of his game at DiMera. Suddenly, Johnny remembers EJ’s gaffe with the press and wonders if the vial is his. He also remembers how EJ got hooked up with Clyde Weston and basically sold drugs. Wendy is rightfully confused. Johnny thinks all of his recent losses could explain the possible drug use and his wonky behavior. Johnny’s going to go talk to his father, and Wendy promises to keep their suspicions to herself.

Endings

Melinda Trask calls Rafe telling him to release Dr. Rolf. A very smug Eric walks in and says, “you’re welcome.” Rafe astutely observes (a little too late) that Eric lied to them.

Li says there are delicate financial issues involved in their divorce. He can drag it out for much longer than six months. Gabi says there is nothing he can do or say to keep her in their marriage.

Dr. Rolf walks out with Eric and wants to get back to his laboratory. Eric stops him

Rafe tells Jada he can’t believe Eric lied to them (really?). Jada thinks he must’ve had good reason (again, didn’t he commit a crime), and, besides, they now have the evidence to arrest Li.

Gabi agrees to Li’s terms and wants it in writing. He produces the contract and they shake on their deal.

Johnny’s door knocking interrupts EJ and Nicole’s boot knocking. EJ wonders what’s wrong, and Johnny presents the empty vial. He vehemently denies taking any drugs and examines the vial. Johnny seems to accept EJ’s denial and thanks him for setting his mind at ease.

Johnny calls Wendy to report EJ’s drug denial. He’s fairly certain he can read his father and believes he’s telling the truth.

Nicole wonders if Stefan’s taking drugs (since the vial was found in his office). EJ considers it but then wonders if Stefan is drugging him.

Stefan regains consciousness (Stefan’s poor body needs a break) and finds himself tied to Eric’s bed above the Brady Pub. A knock at the door reveals Eric with Dr. Rolf.