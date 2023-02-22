Departing DAYS Star Zach Tinker Reflects on Meaningful Co-Star Connections

With Sonny departing Salem, Days of Our Lives will also be saying goodbye to daytime vet (and Sonny's portrayer) Zach Tinker. The actor looked back on his time on DAYS with Soap Opera Digest.

Tinker noted how much he loved working with his co-stars, reflecting:

I’m going to miss Greg [Rikaart, Leo; Kevin, Y&R] a lot. I’m going to miss Billy [Flynn, Chad] a lot. Those were my two main dudes, when I was there. Greg, coming from Y&R [where Tinker plays Fen], he and I really clicked and have history. That’s always been nice. And Billy and I really connected, too. We had so much work together in the beginning. Rob [Scott Wilson, Alex] and I started to work together at the end. So it was crappy to have to end that, to cut that off midway.

As a recast in the role of Sonny (he first slipped into the role on DAYS: Beyond Salem), Tinker gelled with scene partner Chandler Massey (Will). He explained:

Chandler [Massey, Will] and I had to make out after three days. We had to get to know each other pretty quickly. He’s amazing. You’d be hard-pressed to find anyone who doesn’t love Chandler. He made it very easy to be in a couple with him. I felt very comfortable and safe.

Alongside Sonny's on-screen dad Justin (Wally Kurth) and stepmom Bonnie (Judi Evans), Sonny also spent time with beloved Kiriakis patriarch Victor (John Aniston). Filming with Aniston, who passed away in Nov. 2022, was special for Tinker. The actor shared that his last scenes with Aniston were especially meaningful: