On today’s General Hospital recap: Nneka is surprised when Curtis shows up at the club and starts drinking his problems away. She calls Marshall who arrives and tells Curtis to put the alcohol down. Curtis doesn't want to talk but Marshall refuses to leave.

Curtis tells Marshall that Portia lied for years Trina might be his daughter and Stella and Jordan knew. Curtis doesn't understand keeping this secret for twenty years, but Marshall says he did it for forty years. Curtis disagrees saying Marshall stayed away to protect his family, and Portia only protected herself. Marshall says Portia was scared she'd lose Trina or Curtis. Curtis says it's unforgivable, but Marshall tells him not to shut out Portia.

Trina and Spencer continue to make out until Spencer eventually stops it. Spencer wants to make things perfect and not have their first time in the gallery. He says he doesn't want to be the guy who took advantage of her during her pain, and wants her to see the good in him. Trina doesn't want to go home so, after nixing several options, Spencer knows where to take her for the night.

Alexis says the list of victims are about avenging Esme and that it's Heather. She tells Laura she called D’Archam, and Heather had access to the typewriter. Kevin realizes the breakout was a family affair. Laura and Alexis are shocked to realize Heather is Esme's mother. Kevin doesn't believe Esme is faking the amnesia, and is worried about what Ryan has been telling her. Alexis isn't sure Esme is innocent in all this.

Heather tells Ava that Ryan is responsible for destroying her life. Heather says Ryan insinuated himself into her marriage and Ava can end things. Heather hands Ava the gun but Felicia tells her not to make things worse. She wants them to leave and call 911 to help Austin. Ava tells Felicia she's going to finish this with Ryan.

Esme doesn't want Ryan's help, despite the fact the baby's coming (why do television women go into instant labor when their water breaks? Didn't happen that way for me!!). Ryan says she has to trust him, but she refuses to go back to the house with him. Ryan tries to jog her memory of their time together, and how they planned on living together with Ava. Esme points out Ava seems to despise him but he poo poos that.

Mac and Jordan arrive at Wyndemere and Felicia updates them on everything, including Ryan taking off with Ava in pursuit. Police place Heather under arrest and the hook is taken as evidence.

Jordan asks Austin what happened and who stabbed him. Heather tells them there is no rush since she hadn't put any venom on the hook. (anyone else find it incredibly hilarious how little attention Austin was getting? Dude has been stabbed with a hook and it's like he's an afterthought to everyone! I have to find my dark humour somewhere!!)

Laura gets word from the island and tells Kevin and Alexis that Heather is in custody and that Austin was hooked. Kevin and Laura decide to head to the island while Alexis calls Smoltz for a breaking news story.

Spencer and Trina get to the pier, with the intent to take Trina to Ava, and Alexis updates them on what's happening at Wyndemere. Alexis tells them Ryan and Heather are Esme's parents.

Ava finds them and tells Ryan to get away from Esme or she'll blow his head off. Ryan tells her they need to get Esme back to the house, and Ava is shocked to learn they're father and daughter. Ava realizes Ryan set everything in motion because he used Esme to get to Spencer.

Ryan says everything he did was for her since they're forever. Ava says someone needs to stop him. Ryan says they can be together with Esme, but when he turns around, Esme has made a run for it.

When Kevin and Laura get to Wyndermere, they question Heather about being Esme's mother and she admits it. Esme returns and throws herself into Laura's arms.

Ryan's upset but Ava asks him how it feels to lose someone he truly loves. He turns and she shoots him in the back of the arm. Ava starts crying that she lost Kiki because of him. Ava accuses him of poisoning her marriage, and he figures out she killed Nikolas and says nothing stands between them now. Ava pulls the trigger again.



