On today’s General Hospital recap: Taggert shows up to talk to Portia. She admits she was afraid to tell him the truth, and worried that it would change the relationship between Taggert and Trina. Taggert says he knew about the affair and his feelings for Trina would not have changed. Portia wonders why he's not yelling at her, but Taggert says he's trying to understand her position. He says his bond with Trina is stronger than DNA but that Trina is now questioning that. Portia asks if Trina wants to know who her father is but Taggert says it didn't come up and he's not going to push it. He says the three of them are family and nothing will change that. Portia worries that she's lost Trina forever.

Finn drops Liz off at home, and she thinks he's worried she'll turn herself in tonight. Scotty shows up saying they have unfinished business. Finn gets a call from the hospital and heads out. Liz tells Scotty everything about keeping Esme at Wyndemere. She asks about a deal for her, and he wonders if she's lost her mind. Liz says she can't live with the guilt and wants Scotty to prevent any jail time. Scotty says he'll do everything in his power to get her out of this mess.

Alexis figures Esme knew who her father was all along, but Spencer is certain she didn't know Heather was her mother. Alexis tells them Heather is also the hooker.

Felicia spends time with a recovering Austin, who's worried about Ava. Felicia wonders why Austin was at Wyndemere in the first place. Finn shows up to check out Austin so Felicia leaves.

Ava's gun doesn't go off and Ryan thinks it's because she's not done with him yet. He says they're a lot alike and he never gave up on her. Ryan says they belong together, but Ava shoves him away. Ryan goes on the attack, and Mac shows up in time to shoot him in the chest. Jordan shows up to pronounce Ryan dead. Mac reassures Ava she's in the clear, and Ryan's reign of terror has come to an end.

Ava's taken to the mainland and tells Sprina that Ryan is dead. Spencer tells Trina to go to the hospital with Ava, and Alexis agrees to stay with Spencer. When they get to the hospital, Ava tells Felicia what happened and that Ryan is dead. Trina sits with Ava and discusses what Ryan did. Trina says she can go and find Nikolas if Ava wants, but she says he can't do anything for her.

Kevin examines Esme and tells Laura the contractions are coming fast. He says they can't wait for paramedics. The baby is coming now. Esme tells Laura she doesn't want Heather there. Laura orders Detective Brennan to take Heather back to the mainland. He says he's waiting for the launch to return, and Heather insists she has a right to stay.

Esme is shocked when Heather admits the baby is her grandchild because she's Esme's mother. (Esme's brain is going to explode out of her head with all these revelations thrown at her). Heather says she would do anything for Esme, even mass murder. Esme says Heather will never meet this baby and yells at her to get out.

Spencer's on the pier when Heather is brought over yelling about Esme being in labor. Spencer tells Jordan he needs to be on the island.

Laura supports Esme while Kevin and the paramedics help her deliver a baby boy. Spencer gets there before they transport Esme to the hospital, and Laura tells him he has a brother. Spencer meets his brother and Esme tells him she knows Nikolas is the father. Esme says she's not the person she was before and promises she'll do anything for the baby.

Mac tells Kevin he had no choice because Ryan couldn't be stopped. Kevin asks to see the body. Kevin opens the body bag to see Ryan, and says he feels it's real this time. Felicia returns to make sure Mac's okay and to see for herself Ryan is dead. She and Kevin have a moment, and Kevin hopes Ryan finds peace.

Ava tries to see Austin but is denied access.

