GH's Rebecca Herbst Talks Working With Maura West and Nikolas' Death

General Hospital's Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) has gone through her fair share of tricky moments recently. She faked carrying Nikolas' (Marcus Coloma/Adam Huss) baby after holding Esme (Avery Pohl) hostage...oh, and she wound up facing off with Ava (Maura West). Herbst talked all about what's up with Liz with Soap Opera Digest.

Elizabeth's schemes with Nikolas have her at odds with Ava. And that means Herbst got a chance to share scenes with West. Herbst said:

I hold Maura up on a pedestal. I love that woman and really enjoy working with her. Maura makes such awesome choices and I’m always really happy when I get to work with her. It’s been a lot of fun for the two of us to kind of be thrown into each other’s universe, and it makes sense because Ava was married to Nikolas, and Elizabeth has this huge history with Nikolas, so they are two women who are very passionate about this man for different reasons.

Addressing her character's baby lie, Herbst expressed that she would've been up for seeing that storyline continue. She mused:

I was, too. I feel like, it’s a soap, you should keep that secret! I was really excited when they put me in a storyline with Nikolas because Elizabeth has so much history with him, there are 25 years of layers between them — they’ve been friends and lovers and enemies and I’ve loved him and I’ve hated him. There’s a lot going on between those two, so I was sad that that aspect of it didn’t go on longer and that the whole pregnancy thing didn’t turn into more.

And bidding adieu to the character of Nikolas was hard for Herbst. She explained: