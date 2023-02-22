Hallmark Renews When Calls The Heart For Season 11

Great news, Hearties. When Calls the Heart is returning for an eleventh season! Hallmark Channel announced on Wednesday that the network's longest-running original series got renewed for season 11 after revealing viewers can anticipate more romance and surprises for the excellent townsfolk of the fictional burg of Hope Valley in the upcoming tenth season.

Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming, said in a statement

When Calls the Heart has continued to be a standout amongst our Hallmark catalog, and we’re thrilled that we’re able to bring more stories of faith and community to the homes of millions of viewers. The uplifting nature of the show paired with the love and positivity in the storytelling makes for a very heartwarming television experience, and it’s only going to get bigger and better in Season 11.

Based on the Janette Oke novel of the same name, the series centers on Elizabeth Thatcher (Erin Krakow), a young teacher from an affluent background who is sent to a small coal-mining town in Western Canada to teach. Elizabeth must deal with life as a widow and single mother; she gets help and support from the town.

Krakow stars alongside Jack Wagner, Pascale Hutton, Kavan Smith, Paul Greene, Andrea Brooks, Chris McNally, and Kevin McGarry.

When Calls The Heart returns for Season 10 on July 30 at 9 PM EST on Hallmark Channel.