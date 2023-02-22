Tamar Braxton Returns to Daytime Via Dish Nation

Tamar Braxton is back in daytime. Braxton has signed on to become the newest co-host at Fox's Dish Nation. The singer-actress made the announcement on Instagram, where she stated:

I’m so excited to join the fun PERMANENTLY!! I’m so grateful to join such an AMAZING Awesome Cast .

Braxton co-hosted The Real from the show's inception in 2013 until being fired in 2016. She claimed WEtv was the reason behind her getting the boot.

Read her announcement below.