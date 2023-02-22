WATCH: Da Brat Reveals Pregnancy on Sherri (VIDEO)

Rapper, actress, and talk-show host Da Brat is going to be a mom. The emcee and her wife, Jesseca "Judy" Harris-Dupart, revealed on Sherri that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple stopped by to catch up with their pal Sherri Shepherd (Brat's former Dish Nation co-host) on Tuesday, Feb. 21. They gave Shepherd a gift; inside was a T-shirt that read, "I'm going to be an auntie."

Shepherd became emotional about the reveal, prompting the show to head to a commercial. Once Shepherd composed herself, the Brat Loves Judy stars talked about their fertility journey. Brat (real name Shawntae Harris-Dupart) explained how her wife, Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO Harris-Dupart, tried to carry their child but was hospitalized for hyperstimulation ovarian syndrome after the condition caused blood clots to form in her lungs.

Beat said:

It was very scary. Can you imagine feeling like you’re going to lose your wife? She called her kids to tell them she loved them, which really freaked me out. Like, I can’t lose you right now. It was very emotional and very scary.

The rapper, who is currently five months pregnant, explained her own health complications, including fibroids and polyps in her uterus, which she had surgery to remove. Once she got a clean bill of health, Harris-Dupart decided Brat should carry the baby and explained how her wife has such a "nurturing" personality.

Harris-Dupart revealed:

I felt like she needed to have the experience. I’ve birthed three children … having a baby inside of you and having a human come out of you is just an experience that’s not even explainable. I didn’t want us to go through this life and have her not be able to experience that.

