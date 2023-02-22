Who Does Y&R's Sally Want to be Her Baby Daddy? Courtney Hope Weighs in

Caught between two brothers...sound familiar? The age-old soap trope is getting new life thanks to The Young and the Restless' Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope). The spunky redhead is expecting a baby with either Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) or Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow). But which sibling does Sally secretly want as the father of her bun in the oven? Hope weighed in to Soaps.com.

It seems like Sally may still carry a torch for Adam. Hope shared:

In her heart of hearts, there’s a part of her that probably wishes she and Adam could be together and raise this baby and live happily ever after. But I think she’s suppressed that part of her, given that he walked out on her.

That doesn't mean the fashion designer is so keen to give the Newman black sheep a second chance. Hope explained:

Because of Sally’s history, and the fact that her parents abandoned her, that’s something which cuts her to the quick. Nick represents everything she needs in her life, especially when it comes to having this baby.

Hope added that because Nick's proven to be a good papa with his existing offspring, that makes him appealing to her. However, she noted: