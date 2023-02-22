Will Backstage Drama Tank Cable TV's Hottest Soap?

Is Yellowstone about to ride off into the sunset? Earlier this month, Deadline ran a report stating the show's creator, Taylor Sheridan, was about to pull the plug on the monster hit. There were allegations that the head of the fictional Dutton clan, Kevin Costner, wanted to scale back to working one week as the second half of the fifth season is currently in production.

According to reports, Costner's shooting schedule has been a sore spot for Sheridan and is "causing morale problems" for the cast. The trade site also claimed Paramount Network shot down Costner's request and is mulling over moving to Paramount+ with a spin-off featuring Matthew McConaughey as the lead. A Paramount Network rep told the trade site:

We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that's the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we'd love to partner.

Now, Costner's camp is speaking out and denying the accusations. Marty Singer, Costner's attorney, told Puck News: