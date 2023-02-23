On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Sheila tells Bill she misses the connection she had with Finn. It wasn’t a huge mother/son connection, but at least he was willing to get to know her. Finn acted like he was at least curious to get to know her more and figure out what she was all about. After plugging him in the chest and shooting his wife, Finn, shockingly, has nothing much for Sheila besides hatred.

Bill decides a cliche is what Sheila needs and says, “there’s a thin line between love and hate.” He goes on to say Sheila is Finn’s family. She gave birth to him. He’s a bit worried because Sheila never admits defeat. She agrees giving up isn’t usually in her wheelhouse, but this time, she’s not sure what else to do.

Bill reminds Sheila he promised to take care of her and make her happy. He realizes she won’t be happy without a relationship with Finn and Hays. He declares his intention to make sure she reunites with her son and grandson. He doesn’t want her to worry about how he’ll accomplish this task. She just needs to leave it all up to him.

Meanwhile, Finn is promising Li he will never allow Sheila to get close to him or his family ever again.

What did you think of today’s episode? Sound off in the comments! Watch the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!