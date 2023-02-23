Darin Brooks and Scott Clifton to Stop by Bold Live February 24

The Bold and the Beautiful's Darin Brooks (Wyatt) and Scott Clifton (Liam) are stopping by Bold Live this week. On Feb. 24, the actors will sit down to chat with B&B supervising producer Casey Kasprzyk on the web series. The show tweeted:

Viewers can get involved in the conversation in the YouTube chat section; alternatively, ahead of time, submit video of yourself asking the questions to boldlive@bbmail.tv. The interview will kick off at 7 PM EST on Friday; tune in here!