On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Enterprises: Papa Shin arrives yelling at EJ. He is somewhat surprised to find Wendy sitting in his chair. She tells him she’s installing virus software on the computer. Papa Shin thinks the only protection the company needs is from EJ’s incompetence. When Wendy tells him EJ’s at home, Papa Shin thinks he’s a coward.

He freaks out because millions are being lost and no one is attending to the disaster. Wendy reminds him she and her amazing work ethic are there to assist him, but she is, unfortunately, a woman. Papa Shin says he has more important things to do than to stroke her ego. He asks where Stefan is, and Wendy says he’s also out at the moment.

Papa Shin apologizes for how he greeted Wendy, but everything has to wait until he can deal with the devastation at DiMera. Specifically, he needs to deal with Li and his ridiculousness with that troublesome Gabi Hernandez. With that, Papa Shin exits and Wendy grabs her purse to go warn Li.

DiMera Mansion: Nicole wonders why Stefan would drug EJ. He’s not certain either but thinks it may be about getting control of DiMera Enterprises. EJ remembers Stefan giving him coffee that morning and suddenly puts everything together. He also makes the connection about Nicole getting sick after she drank the mimosas that were originally meant for him. Nicole wants to go confront Stefan but EJ slows her roll. He thinks they need solid proof before making accusations. They need to have the vial tested while also making sure Stefan stays in the dark.

Salem Inn: Li wants to seal his deal with Gabi with a kiss. Gabi reminds Li their deal is strictly business.He hands her the contract and she signs it - without reading it. Li says part of the deal is wearing her wedding ring. He pulls it out and places it on her finger. Another stipulation of the deal is they have to be living under the same roof (why didn’t she read it?). She exits after telling Li to go find them somewhere to live.

Li starts calling realtors when his father arrives. Papa Shin goes IN on his son about the stock taking a huge dive at DiMera. Li assures him their problems at are a short-term problem. He goes on to explain his deal with Gabi. When he explains signing his DiMera shares over, Papa Shin shows his distaste with the back of his hand upside Li’s head (Li looked genuinely hurt by his father’s action). Li explains if they stay married, what’s Gabi’s is his. Papa Shin thinks Li is both overly confident and stupid - a lethal combination.

Sloan’s Digs: Sloan is finishing her pizza and wondering where Eric went. She grabs her phone and leaves him a message. Just then, she gets a text alert saying Dr. Rolf has been released.

Brady Pub: Brady opens the door and Eric enters with Dr. Rolf. He sees Stefan tied to the bed. Dr. Rolf tells Brady he can’t be of assistance in deprogramming Stefan. Brady doesn’t understand (he should get that phrase stitched on a pillow). Dr. Rolf explains his equipment blew up when he tried the deprogramming last time. Brady lays hands on him saying he needs to get his act together. Eric and Brady try stroking Dr. Rolf’s ego which apparently was the correct medicine.

Dr. Rolf gathers materials from downstairs at the Brady Pub (kitchen supplies?). Eric is unclear on Dr. Rolf’s methods but goes along with it. Just then, Sloan busts in and goes IN on Eric. Dr. Rolf steps in saying he believes Sloan was manipulating him and fires her.

After Dr. Rolf exits, Sloan confronts Eric about his lies to the police. She explains he is in a HUGE amount of trouble. Eric gets all sanctimonious saying the only reason he did what he did was to help Brady when she refused to do so (there’s the self-righteous Eric I know and am often annoyed by). Sloan says Eric betrayed her, and he says she betrayed Dr. Rolf (which doesn’t really seem equitable, but ok). Eric says she won’t do anything to him if she enjoys having a law license.

Stefan reminds Brady he’s committed both kidnapping and assault. Brady says he’ll feel differently after the deprogramming is complete. Brady and Stefan get snarky about each other’s love lives. Brady decides he doesn’t give a rat’s ass what Stefan wants. All that’s important is Brady reuniting with Chloe (Side Note: Where is Chloe?).

Dr. Rolf returns with his kitchen supplies. Brady wonders aloud about the supplies but Dr. Rolf assures him he knows what he’s doing. Stefan tries to get through to by invoking Stefano’s name, which gives Dr. Rolf pause. Brady begs Dr. Rolf not to let Stefan interfere with him finishing his extraordinary work.

Salem PD: Jada doesn’t get why Eric would lie to them. Rafe says Eric is no longer pretending to be a saint, but they both acknowledge they can now arrest Li. The arrest warrant will be available soon. Just then, Sloan arrives incredibly irked Dr. Rolf was set free.

She rightfully reminds Rafe and Jada she is Dr. Rolf’s legal representation and everything must go through her. Rafe explains he was released because Dr. Rolf signed his confession. Sloan checks her bag and sees the document in question is missing. She tells Jada and Rafe how much trouble they’re going to be in when she reports them using a stolen document for police business. They inform her that Eric, her paralegal, provided them with the documentation. Before Sloan exits, she tells them how much they’ll regret being so cavalier after she’s finished with them.

Rafe confirms they may have to get another arrest warrant as Sloan is correct. Eric has muddied up these waters. Just then, the phone rings with news confirming Li’s arrest warrant.

Horton Square: Wendy runs into Gabi and tells her she’s in a rush to get to Li before their father does. Li doesn’t answer her call. Wendy asks Gabi what’s going on with her brother. Gabi confirms she’s not divorcing Li for another six months.

Endings

Wendy has questions. Gabi doesn’t really have any answers. She doesn’t tell her about the DiMera shares but says maybe she and Li are actually kindred spirits.

Rafe and Jada arrive to arrest Li in front of his father.

Stefan begs Dr. Rolf not to unscramble his brain with kitchen supplies but to no avail. He asks Brady to give him pictures of Chloe (did he say “doing it for the gram”?). Dr. Rolf directs him to hook his phone up to the random projector which happens to be in Eric’s room. Just then, the power begins to go in and out which confuses Brady but is exactly what Dr. Rolf expected. Brady turns off the lights and begins projecting the pictures on the wall. Dr. Rolf takes what appears to be tongs and zaps Stefan’s head.

Eric gets very snarky with Sloan saying the conflict of interest she had which kept Dr. Rolf incarcerated could land her in serious trouble. He says they can both hurt each other or not. Sloan grabs her purse and tells Eric they’re done.

Nicole reminds EJ she’ll be working together with him to take down Stefan.

