Meredith Gray, Catherine Avery, Grey's Anatomy

Debbie Allen Teases "Epic Sea Change" For Meredith on Grey's Anatomy

Grey's Anatomy executive producer and star Debbie Allen (Catherine) is hinting about an "epic sea change" coming on tonight's episode of the long-running medical drama. The Feb. 23 episode of Grey's marks the final one for Ellen Pompeo (Meredith).

The midseason premiere of the show kicks off with Meredith saying goodbye to her fellow Grey Sloan doctors. Pompeo has decided to leave the show after 19 seasons.

See Allen's tweet and sweet message below.

Grey's Anatomy returns tonight at 9 PM EST on ABC.

