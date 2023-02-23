Skip to main content
Divorce Court, The Price is Right

Divorce Court and The Price is Right Get Samsung TV Plus Channels

Divorce Court and The Price is Right are getting longer lives. Nexttv reports that each of the daytime staples is getting its own free, advertising-supported TV streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus. 

Samsung TV Plus is adding The Price is Right channel this month; so far, episodes from Seasons 11 to 14 are featured. Divorce Court and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver also received their own channels.

Samsung TV Plus offers viewers 250 channels; its programming is available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, and the Internet.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

The Price is Right
Game Shows

Pluto TV Launches Classic The Price Is Right Channel

By Carly SilverComment
Bob Barker, The Price is Right
Game Shows

Bob Barker Looks Back as The Price is Right Turns 50

By Carly SilverComment
The Price Is Right
Game Shows

The Price is Right Presses Pause on Production This Week

By Carly SilverComment
Let's Made A Deal
Game Shows

Let's Make a Deal and The Price Is Right Extend Production Pauses

By Carly SilverComment