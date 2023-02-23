Divorce Court and The Price is Right Get Samsung TV Plus Channels
Divorce Court and The Price is Right are getting longer lives. Nexttv reports that each of the daytime staples is getting its own free, advertising-supported TV streaming channel on Samsung TV Plus.
Samsung TV Plus is adding The Price is Right channel this month; so far, episodes from Seasons 11 to 14 are featured. Divorce Court and celebrity chef Jamie Oliver also received their own channels.
Samsung TV Plus offers viewers 250 channels; its programming is available on Samsung Smart TVs, Galaxy devices, and the Internet.
