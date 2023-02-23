On today’s General Hospital recap: Willow is released from the hospital and heads home to Wylie and Giant Amelia. Michael takes Wylie to the main house while Willow talks to Carly about Wylie. She wonders how much longer they can keep lying to him. Carly says it's a difficult talk to have and Wylie might be too young to fully understand. Willow continues to blame herself for not starting the treatment sooner. Carly says Willow gave Amelia the best chance at life and she did the best she could for both kids. Willow says she loves her kids and is afraid.

Sonny heads to the mansion and talks to Brook Lynn about his issues with Michael. He needs to find a way to convince Willow to see Nina. He says all Nina wants is time with Willow. Sonny asks for help talking to Michael just as he walks in.

Sonny says Nina went to the hospital to see Willow, but Michael tells him he brought Willow home because they're running out of time. Sonny asks Michael to persuade Willow to see Nina, but Michael says Willow wants to spend her last days as she wants. Sonny says if Michael has no compassion for Nina, then whatever happens next is on Michael's head.

Nina runs into Drew at the hospital and tells her Willow was released and sent home. NIna's surprised but Drew says there's nothing more that can be done other than a bone marrow transplant. Nina's upset Willow is giving up but Drew says she’s terminal.

Drew says Willow chose to go home and she and MIchael made the decision together. Nina thinks Carly is responsible for their decision. Nina's upset she has no access to Willow, and doesn't understand why Drew is okay with Carly's lies. Drew claims he's not okay with Carly's lies but they're getting along for Willow's sake. Nina says she's not allowed to see Willow and Drew says she only has herself to blame. Drew says Nina alienated Willow for years, but she says if they had known the truth they could have mended fences sooner.

Drew says Carly didn't owe Nina anything. Nina says Drew is cut from the same cloth as Carly and will be just as deserving of whatever comes in the form of payback.

Joss and Dex wake up together in his bed and the two admit they have serious feelings for each other. Joss overhears when Dex makes a call about the Pikeman shipment. Joss questions what's going on, and Dex says Sonny will be arrested on federal charges. Dex says he's working in order to get evidence against Sonny. Joss asks if he's a cop which he denies.

Dex says he was in the military then was recruited by a private security firm. He was hired to get into Sonny's inner circle for information that his employer could use against Sonny. Joss wants to know who his employer is. Dex remembers his talks with Michael and tells Joss he can't divulge that information. Dex says the deal with Pikeman will send Sonny away for good and asks if that's what Josslyn wants. He says he'll pull out before Pikeman moves forward if that's what she wants

Sasha runs into Cody when she shows up at the station to see Heather. Sasha tells Cody that Heather killed Brando and she's going to make sure she's brought to justice. Sasha pretends to be Heather's lawyer in order to get in to see her. Heather claims she lost time when she was with Ryan and thinks he was hypnotizing her.

Dante and Sam are home dissecting the case and discussing Ryan’s death and how Heather is heading back to prison. Cody heads over to tell them Sasha is in trouble and needs their help. Dante heads to the station while Sam questions Cody's interest.

Sam admits she's not a fan, but he has been tolerable since Britt's death and thinks she may have misjudged him. Cody admits he wanted to get his hands on Taub's necklace but wishes things had worked out differently for him and Britt. Sam says the diamond was cursed, but Cody blames himself for letting his greed get the best of him.

At the station Dante interrupts Sasha, who says Heather is going to claim insanity. Sasha did her research on Heather. Sasha says Heather exploits her mental illness so she doesn't go to prison and then manages to escape. She says this time she'll be a witness and will take Heather down for good. Sasha says she will do everything it takes to make sure Heather is guilty on all counts and make sure she spends her remaining days in solitary at Pentonville.

Heather tells Dante that she's ready to confess. (Anyone else notice that Sofia Mattson seemed to be sporting a bit of a baby belly, which I guess this time they'll just hide under big blazers and behind potted plants)

