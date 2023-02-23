The Young and the Restless head writer and EP Josh Griffith has fired the show's entire breakdown writing team. Multiple insiders told The Wrap that Griffith has given the axe to all five breakdown writers at the number-one daytime drama.

One source told the trade site that Griffith made the move in order to trim costs. He will write breakdowns himself. The insider informed The Wrap:

The timing of the firings is suspect given that WGA negotiations were coming up and the show is celebrating a major milestone with its 50th anniversary. Even more brutal is that four of the five writers of the breakdown staff are all women, one of them being African-American, who was hired with the intended purpose of expanding diversity behind the scenes per CBS’ directive.

That same source claims that Griffith's decision came after Sony Pictures Television, which produces Y&R, fired co-EP Tony Morina in December 2022.

One Y&R source added that there was a "restructuring" of the writing staff. Asked whether Sony or Griffith made the decision to fire the breakdown writers, that insider said:

It was based on what made sense for the show creatively and mirrors the structure at other soaps.

Production sources at General Hospital and Days of Our Lives told The Wrap that those shows retain breakdown and scriptwriters. A scribe from another soap told the site:

We understand the industry is going through transition but it’s a slap in the face for five hardworking writers to be fired so the co-EP and head writer can write the breakdowns and line his pockets with more residuals. Soap writers have long felt shafted by WGA and this doesn’t help matters.

Sony Pictures TV and CBS declined to comment to The Wrap. A Y&R rep did not respond to a request for comment. Y&R will celebrate its 50th anniversary March 26.