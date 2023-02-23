Skip to main content
The View
image caption
Joy Behar and Liam Neeson

Liam Neeson Slams "Uncomfortable" Appearance on The View

The View's Joy Behar made a lasting impression on actor Liam Neeson, and not in the way you think. Neeson recalled his Feb. 15 appearance on the show to Rolling Stone magazine, and he remembered being left a bit perturbed by Behar.

It all started when Neeson was in his dressing room and was watching the segment before his, where the ladies discussed gun violence in the U.S. According to Neeson:

I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the T.V. up, and I thought, Oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.

Things took a turn for Neeson when he joined the panel and felt "uncomfortable" with Behar's schoolgirl crush on him. Neeson remarked:

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it's just all this B.S. with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?

Everything wasn't all bad. Neeson mentioned he had an "intelligent conversation" with co-host Sunny Hostin. Neeson did add: 

But then the segment's all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing. 

Watch the entire thing below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi Goldberg, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, The View
Talk Shows

The View Co-Hosts Adjust to Studio Return Amid Omicron Surge

By Jillian BoweComment
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro, The View
Talk Shows

The View Debates Will Smith and Chris Rock Slap at The Oscars

By Jillian BoweComment
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, The View
Talk Shows

The View Hosts Weigh In on Dr. Seuss Racism Debate (WATCH)

By Jillian BoweComment
Sunny Hostin, The View
Talk Shows

Sunny Hostin Signs New Multi-Year Deal To Stay at The View

By Jillian BoweComment