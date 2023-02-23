Liam Neeson Slams "Uncomfortable" Appearance on The View

The View's Joy Behar made a lasting impression on actor Liam Neeson, and not in the way you think. Neeson recalled his Feb. 15 appearance on the show to Rolling Stone magazine, and he remembered being left a bit perturbed by Behar.

It all started when Neeson was in his dressing room and was watching the segment before his, where the ladies discussed gun violence in the U.S. According to Neeson:

I was in the dressing room drinking a cup of tea, turned the T.V. up, and I thought, Oh, this will be great. They’re talking about gun violence in America, and I agree that it’s an American problem. I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion.

Things took a turn for Neeson when he joined the panel and felt "uncomfortable" with Behar's schoolgirl crush on him. Neeson remarked:

I go onstage and join the ladies during the break, and I was congratulating them on this discussion. And then our segment starts and it's just all this B.S. with Joy [Behar] and Liam Neeson and having a crush, and I've known Whoopi [Goldberg] for years and Joy a little bit, but I just wasn't impressed. I'm uncomfortable in those situations, you know?

Everything wasn't all bad. Neeson mentioned he had an "intelligent conversation" with co-host Sunny Hostin. Neeson did add:

But then the segment's all about this — oof —thirteen, fourteen-year-old crush. It's just a bit embarrassing.

Watch the entire thing below.