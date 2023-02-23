On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Billy arrives at Crimson Lights just in time to enjoy the hot chocolate Chelsea ordered for the both of them. She owes him for skipping out on him the night before. Chelsea apologizes but Adam had a lot he needed to get off his chest. She can’t so much provide him details, but also assumes Billy has little interest in Adam’s drama (really? I thought Billy majored in Adam’s drama…). Chelsea gave Adam some advice in an attempt to support the folks who have supported her.

Billy says he had a lengthy conversation with Jack which he also considered positive and productive. Chelsea commends them both for engaging in positive conversations and trying to foster healthy relationships. Billy goes on to say Jack gave him some sound advice - care and caution can prevent a crash and burn. He takes Chelsea’s hand and assure her he plans to put these sage words into practice.

