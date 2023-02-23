On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chelsea tells Billy she thinks she should start familiarizing herself with Connor’s video games. Billy says she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and can then explain it all to him. As they enter the common area at Crimson Lights, Adam enters from the opposite door. Chelsea addresses him and asks what’s wrong. He says nothing should be wrong at this moment but everything is.

Sally opens her door and finds Nicholas on the other side. She looks distressed and he takes her in his arms. They discuss the results of the DNA test which show definitively that Adam, not Nicholas, is the father of Sally’s baby. Nicholas thinks it’s possible Adam could step up and surprise everyone. Sally is not quite as convinced.

