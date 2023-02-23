Skip to main content
Nicholas Newman, Sally Spectra, The Young and the Restless
image caption
Joshua Morrow

The Young and the Restless Recap: Nicholas Newman You Are NOT The Father!

The Young and the Restless Recap for February 22, 2023

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: 

Chelsea tells Billy she thinks she should start familiarizing herself with Connor’s video games. Billy says she can accomplish anything she puts her mind to, and can then explain it all to him. As they enter the common area at Crimson Lights, Adam enters from the opposite door. Chelsea addresses him and asks what’s wrong. He says nothing should be wrong at this moment but everything is.

Previous The Young and the Restless (Y&R) Recap: Sally Faces Her Future

Sally opens her door and finds Nicholas on the other side. She looks distressed and he takes her in his arms. They discuss the results of the DNA test which show definitively that Adam, not Nicholas, is the father of Sally’s baby. Nicholas thinks it’s possible Adam could step up and surprise everyone. Sally is not quite as convinced.

What did you think of today's episode? Sound off in the comments!

