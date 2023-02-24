The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of February 27 - March 3, 2023

Here’s the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Deacon (Sean Kanan) supports Hope (Annika Noelle) about Douglas (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) tries to make amends with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang).

Eric (John McCook) commemorates Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) anniversary with Forrester Creations.

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) plot ways to send Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) back to lockup.

Brooke and Hollis (Hollis W. Chambers) enjoys quiet evening at home.

Deacon keeps quiet about Sheila being in his life.

Hope is a bad news buffet.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Liam (Scott Clifton) eviscerate Bill (Don Diamont) for choosing Sheila over everyone.

Bill has questions for Sheila.

Steffy makes a bold move to solve a problem at Forrester Creations.

Liam consults Deacon about Hope.

Taylor (Krista Allen) goes to extremes to play peacemaker with Thomas and Steffy.

Sheila and Deacon agree to part ways.

Bill admits something to Liam about Sheila.

Liam is taken aback by Hope’s update.

