Victoria Konefal, Days of Our Lives, Beyond Salem

Days of Our Lives' Victoria Konefal Boards Horror Film Scared to Death

Days of Our LivesVictoria Konefal (ex-Ciara) is embarking on a new project. Deadline reports that the Daytime Emmy winner has joined the cast of the horror film Scared to Death, which will begin production in L.A. this March.

Well-known horror stars Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley, plus actor Olivier Paris, have signed on, as well. The Mirror Films movie focuses on young filmmakers who head into an abandoned orphanage to do research...and then all hell breaks loose. 

Paul Boyd will write and direct. Eric Barrett and Shaye will produce.

