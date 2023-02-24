General Hospital's Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is battling leukemia and has gone through a search for bone marrow donors. The actress spoke with ABC7 about the important storyline (which brings awareness to the need for bone marrow donations) and Willow's many other problems in Port Charles.

Asked how she feels to be spearheading Willow's leukemia storyline, MacMullen responded:

It is such an honor. It’s something that is incredibly important to me. I’ve had cancer touch and affect my life, people close to me, as I’m sure so many people have. And I've even met people along the way that I’ve gotten to talk to who have gotten bone marrow donations and it saved their lives, and it’s an incredible honor to be a part of this story.

Willow is copacetic with her soon-to-be mother-in-law Carly (Laura Wright), but could she ever be tight with bio mom Nina (Cynthia Watros)? MacMullen mused:

I mean, as you know, Nina and Willow have had such a tumultous relationship up until this point. But I think that anything is possible, especially on this show. Anything is possible, so we will see how it all unfolds.

Meanwhile, Willow and Michael (Chad Duell) are planning to tie the knot. But if the nurse discovers her hubby-to-be has been secretly working to take down Sonny (Maurice Benard), that could complicate things. Asked if she's nervous about Willow possibly finding out the truth, MacMullen dished:

Yes! Yes, I have no idea how that’s going to turn out. And honestly, we don’t even know if the wedding will happen. We have to see what happens with Willow’s state of health, and I’m truly excited, ‘cause I have no idea what’s going to happen. So I’m excited to see how it’s all going to unfold. I’m sure it’s not going to be—I’m sure it’s going to be messy.

Watch the segment below.