Taylor and Brooke are hanging out discussing life. Brooke says she really doesn’t want to take the time to get to know someone new. Taylor doesn’t think that’s so terrible. She thinks they are both in a place where they want to skip the small talk and deal with folks who know exactly who they are… and still likes them. Brooke wants to be with someone she knows, and (shockingly) no longer wants to consider having sex with a man she just met. They giggle and Taylor asks if Brooke can hear the sounds of Stephanie doing a happy dance.

Taylor feels the same way and thinks it demonstrates growth. Brooke turns the tables and asks Taylor if Ridge is no longer for her, can she imagine herself with another man? Taylor’s lack of verbal response acknowledges she probably doesn’t have a clue what she wants. They shed a few tears and embrace as they recognize their lives have moved in a different direction. Taylor is still trying to deal with the fact that Brooke asked her to move in. She’s not quite ready to deal with the prospect of a man. All Taylor knows is she wants to support Brooke. She promises she isn’t going anywhere and never will. Taylor offers to spend the night with Brooke if she has an extra pair of pajamas. Brooke is excited at the prospect. They once again declare themselves dear friends and embrace.

