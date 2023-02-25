Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of February 27 - March 3, 2023

On this week’s Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

Marlena (Deidre Hall), Kayla (Mary Beth Evans), and Kate (Lauren Koslow) are being held in clear, plastic, cryogenic (?) tubes in a DiMera enterprises lab. Just then, Megan Hathaway (Miranda Wilson) appears (Beyond Salem 2) and flips a switch. The tubes open and one by one all three women awaken. Marlena is the first to speak and confirms with their captor her name is Megan. Ms. Hathaway cackles like the DiMera villain she is. She announces soon her plan will be moving to phase two. She stares longingly at what appears to be a fourth tube (paging Bo to THE Brady!).

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: What Fresh Hell is in Store For Marlena, Kayla, And Kate

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) is sitting with Leo (Greg Rikaart) and Justin (Wally Kurth) in Horton Square exasperated because some “twit” (I love that word) lost Xander’s (Paul Telfer) divorce papers. She is besides herself as she contemplates the implications. Justin finds Xander who is dumbfounded by the perplexing news. Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) emerges from the bathroom clearly queasy.

At the doctor’s office, Sarah tells Rex (Kyle Lowder) she’s pregnant. He grabs her and excitedly announces they’re having a baby! Sarah looks way less than enthused.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos.