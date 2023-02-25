On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: Tony is reading the newspaper when Anna comes in and rips it away from him. She’s looking for Orpheus’ obituary which rightfully confuses Tony. When Anna can’t find any news, Tony gets condescending and thinks it’s because Anna is gullible and Orpheus isn’t actually dead. She goes on to tell him about the plot to kill Milo Harp.

Anna explains about Kate and the urn. When Tony begins to make fun of her, yet again, she gets him to come correct reminding him she used to talk to his “urn” (read: martini shaker). Anna doesn’t think anyone who’s “twin brother” (not really) came back from the dead twice should be yanking her chain. Just then, Steve and John arrive to find out which DiMera took the orchid. They assure the two of them there’s no way they think they are involved. John and Steve are just there to ask for their help to figure out which DiMera could be responsible. Tony can’t imagine any of his relatives being involved and refuses to help in their witch hunt. John and Steve swear to tear the mansion apart.

They review every DiMera possibility and can’t come up with anyone (Steve even mentions the dreaded Stefan/Gabibail connection) they think might be responsible for the orchid thievery. John asks if there are any other DiMera’s outside of Salem. Tony mentions Sydney (squeal!) but can’t imagine she’s involved. They mention Theo (who should be on screen) and Steven Hawk and even Peter Blake (can we PLEASE get him back - if not Jason Brooks can someone page William deVry). When they think they’ve run out of DiMeras, John and Steve stop the conversation,.

Brady Pub: Paulina and Roman are exchanging pleasantries when she says she’s worried about him, Steve and John. She wants to make sure they didn’t kill Orpheus. Roman wonders how Paulina knows and she reveals she overheard Anna. Paulina promises she didn’t tell Abe nor anyone else. Roman confirms they didn’t go through with the plan. He tells a perplexed Paulina that Kate was the one who persuaded him to stop the plan - from her urn.

Roman has a delivery to pick up and leaves both the urn and a fresh pot of coffee with Paulina. She freaks out a bit when she realizes she’s all alone with supernatural tomfoolery.

Afterlife: Kayla and Marlena are eating what appears to be delicious delicacies as Kate wanders around behind them with a martini having no time for their foolishness. She doesn’t understand why they aren’t curious about Jake saying they are actually still alive. Marlena and Kayla wonder if Jake wasn’t just some devil’s illusion like everyone else they encountered. Kate is clinging to the hope what Jake said was true. Marlena is more worried about what will happen to their husbands if they went through with the plan to kill Orpheus.

Kate downs the rest of her vodka and says she’s choosing to believe their husbands didn’t go through with their plan. Marlena thinks they should try to connect with them again. Kayla pushes Kate to try to get through to Roman. She goes overboard trying to get Kate to relax so she can reach across the supernatural aisle. Kate gets them to back off and tries for herself.

Brady Pub/Afterlife: Just then, Paulina hears Kate’s voice calling for Roman. She freaks out looking at the urn and responds saying Roman stepped out and can she take a message (HAHAHA!). Kate recognizes Paulina’s voice and she confirms. Kate asks Paulina to tell Roman they are still alive. As Kate begins to speak, the connection cuts out as Nick has returned.

Paulina doesn’t know what happened and starts knocking on the top of the urn when Roman returns. She tries to explain what happened but says Kate was cut off in the middle of her message. Paulina told Kate they didn’t kill Orpheus. Roman

Afterlife, Part 2: Angel Jake approaches as Devil Nick is playing a supernatural video game on the afterlife’s version of Twitch. Jake interrupts his down time saying he needs to send the three divas back to Earth. Nick refuses and goes back to his game. Jake pushes saying both Nick and “his boss” know the three divas are actually still alive. Nick scoffs saying it’s merely a technicality. Nick provides a bit more insight saying Will Horton ruined his life and giggles when he thinks “that little cupcake” will be morning several losses for the rest of his life.

Nick thinks Jake seems very committed to saving Kate and brings up their affair. Jake assures Nick his pleas are only about right and wrong. Nick thinks he’s expected to make an act of contrition, but Jake disagrees saying he only wants Nick to think about Julie… who every year lights a candle on the anniversary of his death. Nick is clearly impacted as Jake wonders what Julie will think when she eventually finds out what he’s done (Blake to THE Barris is doing WORK even in the afterlife). Jake read his “file” and knows what happened to him. Nick names it saying he was raped. Jake believes Nick was always trying to do what’s right for Gabi and Arianna Grace, and the whole time Julie wanted to help him. Jake begs him to do something good for Julie.

Endings

Jake asks Nick to tell the women what’s up. Nick says Jake appealed to his better nature and now they get to go home. That being said, they won’t be able to remember anything after they’re back. Before they get too excited, he makes the point that when they return he has no control over what happens to them. They all decide they are ready to take that risk. Jake says all they have to do is walk through the doors.

Paulina apologizes for not being able to hear the remainder of Kate’s message. Roman says he won’t rest in peace until he’s figured everything out.

Tony doesn’t have any idea what other DiMera might be out there. Steve and John give each other knowing glances.

Marlena, Kayla, and Kate walk out the door. Jake and Nick both hope their souls find their way back to their families. Jake promises not to compromise Nick’s devilish reputation. Nick hopes the women don’t wake up to a fate worse than death.

John says there is no new DiMera relation. She’s been around for a long time. It’s Tony’s sister, Megan Hathaway.

Megan enters the DE laboratory and looks over Marlena, Kayla and Kate in their tubes. She walks by as they all slowly awaken. Megan laughs as she says, “the three sleeping beauties are finally awake.”

