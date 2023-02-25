On today’s, General Hospital recap: In the game of “Who Has A Giant Newborn Baby”, Esme gets her version today. Esme has a nightmare of Heather coming and taking the baby as Laura arrives. She begs Laura not to let Heather take him. Laura promises her Heather is in custody and can't hurt her. Laura offers to get the baby from the nursery but Esme says he isn't safe.

Laura tells her Ryan is dead and Esme is glad because he was a monster. Esme is worried she's also a monster and figures she must have done the things they've accused her of. Laura asks if she remembers doing those crimes . Esme's worried what will happen to the baby if she's sent to prison. Laura reminds her she hasn't stood trial, and Esme wonders where Nikolas is.

Sonny finds Spencer looking at his Giant baby brother and asks if he's still going to sue for custody. Spencer says he may not have to now that Nikolas has disappeared. Sonny asks if Nikolas is gone for good but Spencer has no idea. He can't believe Nikolas turned his back on his newborn baby. Spencer thinks his father won't want to stay away from the baby. Sonny wonders if Spencer's having second thoughts about Nikolas staying away.

Dex admits he was hired to get evidence against Sonny, and wonders how Josslyn feels about him working against Sonny. Dex says Sonny still sees Josslyn as family. She goes on her typical rampage about Sonny and actually utters the word hypocrisy and isn't immediately struck by lightning.

Josslyn wants to know who Dex is working for, but he says he can't tell her. Dex says he has no evidence against Sonny yet but he's about to make a deal with arms traffickers. Josslyn tells him to do it, but is worried this could land on Dex. He knows Sonny would kill him if he knew he was working against him. Dex says if things don't work out, he'd have to leave town.

Dex says his options are to leave town or tell his real boss he's out and would continue to work for Sonny. Dex says the third option is to continue his plan and get the evidence to send Sonny to jail. He says this would keep the two of them together because he can't walk away from her.

Previous General Hospital (GH) Recap: Dex Tells Josslyn He’s Taking Sonny Down

Cameron shows up at home looking for comfort from Liz regarding Esme and her parents. He's curious as to whether Esme's faking the amnesia, and wonders if Josslyn knows what's going on. Liz asks if he wants to remain friends with Josslyn, but Cameron says she's not the person he used to know. Liz says people make mistakes all the time

Ava shows up at the hospital to pay Austin a visit, but Mac overhears and questions why since she left him to run after Ryan. Ava says she needed to confront the man who made her life a living hell. Mac wants to know why Austin was at Wyndemere in the first place. Ava says she's at the hospital now to find out why Austin was on Spoon Island.

Ava says she was shocked to hear who Esme's parents were, but Ryan told her he sent Esme to boarding school to get involved with Spencer. Mac thinks maybe Ava and Nikolas can now find their way back to each other. Ava says she hasn't heard from Nikolas and likely won't.

Heather wants to confess without a lawyer present to unburden her soul. She admits she's the hook but Jordan wants details. Heather starts to list everyone, Ava, Brando, instead of Josslyn, Diane, Oz and Nikolas. Both Dante and Jordan (and me!) are surprised to hear that Nikolas was a hook victim.

Heather says Britt on the docks played hero when she went after Josslyn. She says all of them stood between her and protecting Esme. Jordan wants to know how Ryan's keepsake ended up on Rory's body. Heather says she took some of Ryan's trinkets in case he ever decided to come after her.

Heather says she wore a chain around her neck with the trinkets which Dante realizes is the sound Josslyn and Brando heard. Heather says she fought with Rory, who must have pulled one off and she didn't notice til she got back to Spring Ridge. Heather admits to killing Brando, Oz, venom guy, Rory and Britt. Dante asks about the guard at Spring Ridge, but she blames Ryan for that. She tells them Ryan forced her and Esme to go on the run with him. Dante believes she was working with Ryan but Heather denies it. She says she didn't even know he wasn't locked in until Esme was sent to Spring Ridge. Heather swears Ryan scares her so she did as he said.

Heather continues to play the victim when Jordan tells her Ryan is dead. Dante reminds her she gave Ava the gun and sent her after him. Heather wants to see Esme in return for her confession and warns she can just as easily recant.

Scotty talks to Robert about a client who wants to make a deal about a crime, but Robert says he should tell them to turn themselves in. Scotty says his client got dragged in and is willing to testify against the person who did the crime.

Robert tells Dante and Jordan that Scotty has a client who can shed light on what Esme was up to… just as Liz shows up at the precinct.

Ava talks to Spencer about Esme and Ryan. She tells him how it was set up for Esme to get close to Spencer. He can't believe it, but Ava points out that it wasn't his idea to come to PC and stalk her. Spencer admits Esme pushed him to get revenge and to get them back in town. Ava says Ryan played them all but Spencer puts some of the blame on Esme. Spencer blames himself for driving Nikolas away but Ava puts that on Ryan as well.

Mac stops by to ask Esme some questions. She tells him Ryan killed the guard and he would hurt her if she didn't do as he said. Laura asks whose idea it was to escape, and Esme believes they were working together. She says Heather had the pass to get out of Spring Ridge.

Esme asks what's going to happen to her and Ace now. Mac is surprised she named the baby Ace, but she says it just felt right for some reason. Esme's confused as to where that name came from.

Sonny runs into Laura who updates him on Ryan's death. Sonny asks if it's true Heather was the one who killed Brando. He says it was a mistake to go after his family. Laura warns him to let the justice system do it's job.

Spencer summons Laura to tell her he sent Nikolas away, but she tells him he has a lot of support for him and the baby.

Esme agrees to see Heather, who is brought to her room with Mac as protection.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!