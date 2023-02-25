On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Lily is sitting in the very cold Wisconsin park when Daniel arrives. He sits on the bench opposite her when Lily says she doesn’t really feel like talking. He crosses his arms and says he also isn’t feeling very verbal at the moment. He does wonder if it’s cool if they sit in silence together. The very cold park gives him a sense of peace which he needs after the day he’s experienced. Lily agrees and they sit silent for approximately five seconds. She breaks their brief silence saying she could actually use someone to talk to. Daniel is game and joins her on the bench. Lily asks, “why is family so hard”? Daniel is unwilling to engage in that particular topic as he has no answers at this particular time.

Devon gives Tucker thirty minutes to say what he needs to say. Tucker says he has a proposition that could change his life.

Adam would like to hear Victor’s proposition… as long as he doesn’t plan to string him along (good luck).

Nate and Victoria make out and start to undress IN THE OFFICE when Audra approaches the door.

