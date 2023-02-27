For more than 35 years, on and off, Judi Evans (Bonnie/ex-Adrienne) and Wally Kurth (Justin) have been scene partners on Days of Our Lives. In a Soap Opera Digest interview, the two looked back on their partnership, including its current incarnation with Justin and Bonnie's marriage.

Did the pair think that their working relationship was over with Adrienne's death? Evans said:

From my end, definitely. I was devastated. It was the last thing I wanted. I loved working with Wally, and I loved playing Adrienne. So that was really hard. But for Wally it was a jumping-off point, because of the story he was able to play. And the way he played it was amazing. So it had its ups and downs.

Kurth wasn't surprised that Justin and Bonnie (with Evans in the role) were eventually paired together. He said:

I figured it made sense. That didn’t surprise me. I knew that would be a challenge as well, for Judi especially, and for both of us. How do we make [a relationship] work with two different characters? And it really is two different characters for the audience. They’re looking at Justin, who’s now completely different from how they saw him with Adrienne. I feel like Justin has changed since he’s been with Bonnie. He’s kind of a different guy. Not different in a bad way, different in a good way.

With Bonnie, Justin is a different guy. Evans explained: